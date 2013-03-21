TOKYO, March 21 The Bank of Japan's new
governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, on Thursday declined to comment on
whether he would call an emergency meeting to discuss easing
monetary policy before a regular rate review scheduled for April
3-4.
"The BOJ has held emergency meetings in the past, so it's
not impossible, but I shouldn't comment on whether there will be
an emergency meeting," Kuroda said in his inaugural news
conference.
Kuroda, Japan's former currency tsar, and his two deputies,
former academic Kikuo Iwata and career central banker Hiroshi
Nakaso, assumed their posts on Wednesday.
Expectations that Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary
easing, will drive the BOJ into taking bolder steps to beat
deflation pushed Japan's Nikkei share average to a 4-1/2 year
high and 10-year bond yields to a near-decade low on Thursday.
There was speculation that Kuroda could call an emergency
meeting after he had said he would act with speed in trying to
achieve the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target.