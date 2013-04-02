BRIEF-Servicemaster global holdings' indirect unit intends to re-price its existing term loan B due 2023
* Indirect unit intends to re-price its existing $1,650 million term loan B due 2023 - SEC filing
TOKYO, April 2 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the central bank will take bold monetary easing steps to achieve its two percent inflation target in two years.
"It is not easy to beat deflation, which has continued in Japan for 15 years. But the BOJ will use all options available and do whatever it takes to show markets its strong commitment (to achieve its price target)," Kuroda told a parliament committee.
* Indirect unit intends to re-price its existing $1,650 million term loan B due 2023 - SEC filing
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 28 Britain is establishing a joint economic and trade committee to pave the way for a post-Brexit trade agreement with Qatar and the rest of the Gulf, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020