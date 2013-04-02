TOKYO, April 2 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the central bank will take bold monetary easing steps to achieve its two percent inflation target in two years.

"It is not easy to beat deflation, which has continued in Japan for 15 years. But the BOJ will use all options available and do whatever it takes to show markets its strong commitment (to achieve its price target)," Kuroda told a parliament committee.