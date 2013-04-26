TOKYO, April 26 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Friday, a widely expected move after it
unveiled aggressive stimulus measures earlier this month aimed
at achieving its 2 percent inflation target in two years.
In a unanimous vote, the BOJ maintained its pledge to
increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank,
at an annual pace of 60 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen.
At the previous rate review on April 4, the BOJ eased policy
by pledging to double the supply of money in two years by
boosting purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
In doing so, it switched its policy target from the
overnight call rate target to base money, a broad measurement of
the amount of money the central bank pumps into the economy.
The BOJ will issue a twice-yearly outlook report with
revised long-term economic and price forecasts at 3 p.m. (0600
GMT). Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference with
his embargoed comments to come out any time after 4:15 p.m.
(0715 GMT).