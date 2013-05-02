TOKYO May 2 Some members of the Bank of Japan's
policy board expressed concerns that large-scale purchases of
government debt could actually impair lending and disturb the
functioning of financial markets, minutes of their April 3-4
meeting showed on Thursday.
The BOJ unveiled a radical overhaul of monetary policy at
the April 3-4 meeting by agreeing to roughly double the amount
of government debt it holds, to double the monetary base in two
years to end 15 years of deflation.
Members raising concerns about expanded easing voted for the
change in policy, but their reservations could suggest that
there are differing levels of enthusiasm about the central
bank's overhaul of monetary policy.
Some members also said the BOJ should allow for a range of
six to eight years for the average maturity of government debt
purchased, as this could lessen disruptions to financial
markets.