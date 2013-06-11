TOKYO, June 11 The Bank of Japan on Tuesday kept
monetary policy steady and revised up its assessment of the
economy, unfazed by recent market turbulence which has yet to
inflict severe damage on a gradually improving economy.
As widely expected, the central bank voted unanimously to
maintain its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and
deposits at the BOJ, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70
trillion yen ($600-700 billion).
"Japan's economy is picking up," the BOJ said in a
statement, revising up its view from last month, when it said
the economy was starting to pick up.
BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi proposed that the central
bank make its 2 percent inflation target a medium- to long-term
goal, and commit to intensive easing in the next two years. This
would differ from the BOJ's current commitment to hit its
inflation target within two years.
Kiuchi's proposal was rejected in an 8-1 vote.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold an embargoed news
conference from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) with his comments expected
to come out any time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ offered the world's most intense burst of stimulus
on April 4, pledging to double the supply of money in two years
by boosting purchases of government bonds and risk assets.
In doing so, it switched its policy target from the
overnight call rate to base money, a broad measurement of the
amount of money the central bank pumps into the economy.