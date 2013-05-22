TOKYO May 22 The Bank of Japan on Wednesday
decided to keep monetary policy on hold, but one board member
tried unsuccessfully to loosen the central bank's commitment to
achieving its 2 percent inflation target within two years.
In a unanimous vote, the BOJ maintained its pledge to
increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank,
at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($585-$682
billion).
BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi proposed that the central
bank make its 2 percent inflation target a medium- to long-term
goal, and commit to intensive easing in the next two years. This
would differ from the BOJ's current commitment to hit its
inflation target within two years.
Kiuchi's proposal was rejected in an 8-1 vote.
On April 4, the BOJ eased policy by pledging to double the
supply of money in two years by boosting purchases of government
bonds and risky assets.
In doing so, it switched its policy target from the
overnight call rate target to base money, a broad measurement of
the amount of money the central bank pumps into the economy.
The BOJ also upgraded its assessment of the economy on
Wednesday to say it has started picking up.
The BOJ's statement did not mention recent increases in
government bond yields.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference
from 0630 GMT with his comments expected to come out any time
after 0715 GMT.