TOKYO, April 16 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday that it will meet with market participants on Wednesday to discuss the central bank's aggressive monetary easing steps.

The BOJ will meet around 30 people from the finance sector from 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on Wednesday, the BOJ said in a statement on its website.

The meeting is part of the BOJ's pledge to improve communication with market participants about its increased purchases of government debt.