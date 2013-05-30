TOKYO May 30 The Bank of Japan said on Thursday that it will buy long-term government debt under its expanded quantitative easing in eight to 10 tranches in June as the central bank fine-tunes its market operations to lower volatility.

The BOJ said purchases would total more than 7 trillion yen ($69.37 billion), but the bank will adjust the amount depending on market moves, according to a statement.

Bond dealers asked the BOJ to increase the frequency of debt purchases on Wednesday after wild market swings say benchmark 10-year yields hit a 13-month high.