Investors sell euro zone bonds as Brexit becomes reality
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
TOKYO May 30 The Bank of Japan said on Thursday that it will buy long-term government debt under its expanded quantitative easing in eight to 10 tranches in June as the central bank fine-tunes its market operations to lower volatility.
The BOJ said purchases would total more than 7 trillion yen ($69.37 billion), but the bank will adjust the amount depending on market moves, according to a statement.
Bond dealers asked the BOJ to increase the frequency of debt purchases on Wednesday after wild market swings say benchmark 10-year yields hit a 13-month high.
LONDON, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.