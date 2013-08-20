TOKYO Aug 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday reiterated his view that the government must proceed with a planned hike in the country's sales tax to fix its tattered finances.

"The economy may see some fluctuations ... but I don't think the sales tax hike will lead to a slump in the economy or hamper the achievement of the (Bank of Japan's) 2 percent inflation target," Kuroda told a television programme.