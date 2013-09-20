TOKYO, Sept 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda offered a positive outlook for overseas economies,
including the United States, saying on Friday growth would
gradually pick up and support Japanese exports.
"Our main scenario is that overseas economies will gradually
pick up as the U.S. and European economies improve," Kuroda said
in a speech at a seminar.
"That will support increases in exports and output, as well
as a pickup in capital expenditure in Japan."
The BOJ launched an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the base money through aggressive
asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in
roughly two years.