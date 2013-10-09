MATSUE, Japan Oct 9 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday that failure by the
United States to lift its debt ceiling would have a significant
adverse effect on the global economy by pushing up long-term
interest rates and creating volatility in foreign exchange
rates.
"A prompt resolution of the fiscal consultation issue is
critical for the global economy, including Japan," Nakaso said
in a speech to business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the base money via aggressive asset
purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two
years. It has stood pat on policy since then.