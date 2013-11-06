China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Nov 6 Several members of the Bank of Japan's policy board said firm external demand and strong manufacturing are necessary for a sustained recovery but warned that these two areas were so far somewhat lacking in strength, minutes of the central bank's Oct. 3-4 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
One member also said a slow recovery in exports was a sign of declining competitiveness and this could hamper Japan's economic growth.
At the meeting, the BOJ upgraded its assessment of capital expenditure and left its monetary stimulus unchanged.
At a subsequent meeting on Oct. 31, three members of the board dissented against the bank's rosy outlook for achieving its 2 percent inflation target, marking the biggest rift since BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's tenure began in April.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.