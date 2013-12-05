TOKYO Dec 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday the country is expected to achieve the
central bank's 2 percent inflation target toward fiscal 2015.
He also reiterated the central bank's pledge to maintain its
ultra-easy monetary policy until 2 percent inflation is
sustainably achieved.
"Public inflation expectations will gradually heighten, and
the economy will steadily proceed toward 2 percent inflation,"
Kuroda said in a speech to a gathering in Tokyo of business
executives and private-sector economists.
"I have promised to end prolonged deflation that has lasted
for 15 years," he said.