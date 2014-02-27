TOKYO Feb 27 Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Thursday that if the central bank judges its 2 percent inflation target can be achieved sustainably, it is possible to exit its quantitative easing before consumer inflation actually reaches the target.

Sato, who was speaking to financial professionals, also said the BOJ could continue its quantitative easing after inflation reaches 2 percent if it thought the gains were not sustainable.

Sato added that he expects the economy to rebound quickly after the government raises the sales tax in April.