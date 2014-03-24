KITA-KYUSHU, Japan, March 24 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Monday warned that inflation staying below 1 percent for a long period of time was "dangerous" as it heightens the risk of deflation.

He also said the yen's strengthening was among the negative factors caused by prolonged deflation in Japan by hurting exports.

"I'm not saying it's good for the yen to be high or low. I'm just saying it's not good for the yen to strengthen to the extent it leads to job and output losses. When that's happening, policymakers must act to stop it," Iwata told a seminar in the southern Japan city of Kita-Kyushu.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since deploying an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in two years. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)