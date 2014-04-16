TOKYO, April 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he expects the economy to resume growth above its potential after weakening in the April-June quarter due to the impact from a sales tax hike.

"It's true (the tankan survey) showed a wide range of companies, especially among automakers and retailers, holding a more cautious view about the economic outlook," Kuroda told a parliamentary session.

"But the level (of confidence) remains high and corporate capital spending plans for fiscal 2014/15 is solid. Companies' positive stance is maintained," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)