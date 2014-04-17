TOKYO, April 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank will adjust monetary policy when needed, taking into account risks to the economy and prices.

He also repeated that Japan was making steady progress toward achieving its 2 percent inflation target as the economy continues to recover moderately.

"The BOJ will maintain its quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) until necessary to achieve its 2 percent price target in a stable manner," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

The BOJ has stood pat since offering an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)