TOKYO, July 8 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso said on Tuesday the central bank already has an
"extensive" range of instruments to engineer an exit from its
massive stimulus programme.
But Nakaso stressed that it was premature to discuss
specific measures to exit the central bank's "quantitative and
qualitative easing" (QQE) programme.
"What I would like to emphasise is that the bank is still in
the midst of striving to achieve the price stability target of 2
percent at the earliest possible time, and exit policies should
be designed depending on the then-prevailing economic and
inflation situation," he told a seminar.
