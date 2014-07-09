TOKYO, July 9 The Bank of Japan may slightly cut
its economic forecast for the current fiscal year at a quarterly
review of its estimates next week, sources familiar with its
thinking said, reflecting soft exports and a
bigger-than-expected slump in household spending after a sales
tax hike in April.
But the central bank will roughly maintain its upbeat price
projections and stick to its view that the world's third-largest
economy will continue a moderate recovery as the pain from the
tax hike heals, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
With no major change in the broad economic outlook, the BOJ
is set to keep monetary settings unchanged at its two-day rate
review ending on Tuesday.
In its latest projections made in January, the BOJ expects
the economy to expand 1.1 percent in the current business year
that began in April, higher than a 0.9 percent rise forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll last month.
The central bank may revise down the forecast slightly after
data released late last month showed household spending slumped
8 percent in the year to May, a sign that the tax hike took a
heavier toll on consumption than expected in the April-June
period.
Many private-sector analysts are expected to further cut
their conservative growth projections for the second quarter and
the full fiscal year, taking into account the household spending
data which is among figures used to calculate gross domestic
product (GDP).
The BOJ issues its long-term economic and price projections
in a semi-annual outlook report in April and October of each
year, and reviews them in January and July. They are all
conducted on the day of its policy-setting meetings.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)