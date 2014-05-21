TOKYO May 21 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Wednesday and revised up its assessment on
capital expenditure, signalling its confidence that its
aggressive monetary stimulus is helping broaden a recovery in
the world's third-largest economy.
As expected, the central bank voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, its key policy gauge, at an
annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($592-691
billion).
"Capital expenditure has increased moderately as corporate
profits have improved," the central bank said in a statement
announcing the policy decision. It kept its view on the economy
unchanged to say it continues to recover moderately as a trend.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference
from 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).
The BOJ has stood pat since launching an intense burst of
stimulus last April, when it pledged to accelerate inflation to
2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in
a country mired in deflation for 15 years.
($1 = 101.3450 Japanese Yen)
