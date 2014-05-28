TOKYO May 28 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that striking a balance between the strength of commitment and future policy flexibility is a critical issue in debating the feasibility of forward guidance.

"Expectation management through communication with the market is critical to guiding the economy toward a recovery," he said in a seminar hosted by the central bank in Tokyo. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)