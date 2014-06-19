AKITA, Japan, June 19 Bank of Japan board member
Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday that exports are likely to
rebound as overseas growth picks up, but warned that there are
both "upside and downside" risks to the projection.
"We must continue to scrutinise the outlook for emerging
economies, as well as developments in Europe's debt problem and
the U.S. economy," Morimoto said in a speech to business leaders
in Akita, northeastern Japan.
The BOJ has stood pat on policy since launching an intense
burst of stimulus last April, when it pledged to double base
money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target in roughly two years.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)