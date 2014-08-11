TOKYO Aug 11 The Bank of Japan said on Monday that exports will head for a moderate recovery but warned an expansion of overseas production by Japanese firms may weigh on shipments for the time being.

It also warned that while factory output is likely to rise moderately, that of automobile and personal computers may remain weak.

"The expansion of overseas production, mainly by automakers, will weigh on exports for the time being," the BOJ said in its monthly economic report for August.

The BOJ issues a summary of its economic assessment on the day of its policy-setting meeting, which was on Friday for this month, and releases a more thorough analysis in a monthly report published the following market day. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)