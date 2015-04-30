(Repeats table to separate series of alerts) TOKYO, April 30 The Bank of Japan slightly cut its consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year but stuck to its projection that inflation will head towards its 2 percent target in the following year. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine board members, issued on Thursday. Previous forecasts issued in January are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): CORE CPI REAL GDP FY 2015/16 +0.8 +2.0 (+1.0) (+2.1) FY 2016/17 +2.0 +1.5 (+2.2) (+1.6) FY 2017/18 +1.9 +0.2 (N/A) (N/A) *The GDP forecast for fiscal 2017 includes the impact of a sales tax hike planned for April 2017. The CPI forecast excludes the impact of the tax hike. *The BOJ estimates the 2017 tax hike will push up core CPI by 1.3 percentage points. The full table of forecasts is available at the BOJ's website at: www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/ (Reporting by Stanley White, Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)