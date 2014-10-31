TOKYO Oct 31 The Bank of Japan unexpectedly
eased monetary policy on Friday in a 5-4 vote, due to concerns
that a decline in oil prices would weigh on consumer prices and
delay a shift in sentiment away from deflation.
The central bank decided to increase the pace at which it
expands base money to about 80 trillion yen ($726 billion) per
year. Previously, the BOJ targeted an annual increase of 60-70
trillion yen.
The BOJ also decided to increase its purchases of government
debt by about 30 trillion yen and extend the average duration of
JGB holdings to around 10 years.
The BOJ also decided to triple its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and Japan real estate investment trusts.
(1 US dollar = 110.1500 Japanese yen)
