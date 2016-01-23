DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he would scrutinise
various factors, including the effect of global market
turbulence on Japan's inflation expectations, in deciding
whether additional monetary easing was necessary.
"Japan's underlying price trend isn't deteriorating. But
some indicators on inflation expectations have been somewhat
weak," Kuroda told reporters, adding that he would carefully
watch how the global market turbulence affects Japan's economy
and prices.
"We won't hesitate adjusting policy, including easing
policy, if necessary to achieve our 2 percent price target," he
said. Kuroda, however, did not comment on whether the BOJ would
ease policy at next week's rate review.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, writing by Leika Kihara in
Tokyo, editing by Larry King)