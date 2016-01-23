DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he would scrutinise various factors, including the effect of global market turbulence on Japan's inflation expectations, in deciding whether additional monetary easing was necessary.

"Japan's underlying price trend isn't deteriorating. But some indicators on inflation expectations have been somewhat weak," Kuroda told reporters, adding that he would carefully watch how the global market turbulence affects Japan's economy and prices.

"We won't hesitate adjusting policy, including easing policy, if necessary to achieve our 2 percent price target," he said. Kuroda, however, did not comment on whether the BOJ would ease policy at next week's rate review. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, writing by Leika Kihara in Tokyo, editing by Larry King)