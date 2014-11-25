NAGOYA, Japan Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday warned of some weaknesses in the economy and stressed the central bank's readiness to ease monetary policy further if risks threaten achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

"To achieve the price stability target, the Bank has been taking 'action' and will continue to do so," Kuroda said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

The BOJ stunned markets by expanding its quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) programme in October in a pre-emptive move against risks of a slowdown in inflation. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)