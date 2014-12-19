TOKYO Dec 19 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
settings unchanged on Friday and offered a more upbeat view on
the economy, signalling that no immediate expansion of stimulus
was on the horizon.
As widely expected, the BOJ decided to maintain its pledge
to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central
bank, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($673 billion)
through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi dissented from the
decision, arguing that it was appropriate to revert to the BOJ's
monetary policy before the Oct. 31 decision to expand stimulus.
The BOJ also revised up its assessment of the economy to say
that it continues to recover moderately as a trend with the
effect of the sales tax hike in April waning as a whole.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.
The BOJ in October unexpectedly expanded monetary stimulus
in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not
picked up as much as expected after the April sales tax hike.
($1 = 118.9600 yen)
