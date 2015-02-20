BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
TOKYO Feb 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the BOJ has many policy options available, and it is possible to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation target.
Kuroda, speaking in parliament, also said a loss of trust in public finances that could affect government bond yields. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation