TOKYO, March 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday tapering asset purchases is one option in ending the bank's massive stimulus programme.

But he stressed anew that it was too early to debate the timing, method and means to end quantitative easing (QE).

On criticism that the BOJ's massive purchases were drying up liquidity in Japan's government bond market, Kuroda said low volatility helps spur economic activity.

"But whether volatility will stay low is another problem, so we are always closely monitoring market liquidity," he told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)