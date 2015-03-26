TOKYO, March 26 New Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday it is difficult, and even impossible, to consider the central bank's 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for achieving it as "rigid" goals.

"Various things happen in the economy, so it's hard and even impossible to consider the 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for hitting it as rigid goals," Harada said in his inaugural news conference.

"But the 2 percent inflation target is an important commitment and led to the current economic recovery," he said.

Harada, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, replaced Ryuzo Miyao, also an academic, whose five-year term ended on Wednesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)