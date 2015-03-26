Barclays CEO Staley in dispute with KKR over soured deal - WSJ
LONDON, May 2 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
TOKYO, March 26 New Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday it is difficult, and even impossible, to consider the central bank's 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for achieving it as "rigid" goals.
"Various things happen in the economy, so it's hard and even impossible to consider the 2 percent inflation target and the two-year timeframe for hitting it as rigid goals," Harada said in his inaugural news conference.
"But the 2 percent inflation target is an important commitment and led to the current economic recovery," he said.
Harada, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, replaced Ryuzo Miyao, also an academic, whose five-year term ended on Wednesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, May 2 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.