TOKYO, June 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said global economic uncertainty posed risks to the
bank's forecast that inflation will hit its 2 percent target by
around September next year.
"While our projection is that inflation will be in the
neighborhood of 2 percent most likely around the April-September
period of 2016, the risks to that scenario cannot be ignored,
particularly when the global economy is full of uncertainty,
including over geopolitical factors," Kuroda said.
Kuroda made the remarks in a panel discussion at the Bank
for International Settlements' annual general meeting on Sunday,
the text of which was made available by the BOJ on Monday.
