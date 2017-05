UTSUNOMIYA, Japan Nov 11 Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday the central bank should not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if overseas risks hurt job growth and threaten a broad uptrend in inflation.

"There's a risk Japan's economy may falter" if China and emerging economies slow further, or if an expected U.S. interest rate hike triggers unexpected market turmoil, Harada said in a speech to business leaders in Utsunomiya, eastern Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)