Factbox: How do Asia-Pacific trade deals compare?
HANOI Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping will discuss various trade agreements or possible agreements around their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, this weekend.
TOKYO, April 28 The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday, even as global headwinds, a strong yen and soft consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.
The central bank maintained its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits in circulation, at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($730 billion). It also left unchanged a 0.1 percent negative interest rate it applies to some of the excess reserves financial institutions park at the BOJ.
The BOJ decided to adopt a 300 billion yen ($2.75 billion)loan-supplying programme aimed at assisting banks operating in areas hit by this month's earthquake in southern Japan.
Its decision to keep the base money target was made by an 8-1 vote, while its decision to maintain the 0.1 percent negative rate was made by a 7-2 vote.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.
The BOJ stunned markets in January by adding a 0.1 percent negative interest rate to its massive asset-buying programme, dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), in a fresh attempt to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target. ($1 = 109.1600 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher)
SHANGHAI China stocks snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious amid lingering concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth despite recent soothing regulatory comments.