TOKYO, Sept 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday there is ample room for further monetary
easing including further cuts in interest rates and increased
purchases of asset buying.
"Even within the current framework, there is ample room for
further monetary easing ... and other new ideas should not be
off the table," Kuroda said in a seminar.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in July and pledged to conduct
a comprehensive assessment of the effects of its stimulus
programme at this month's rate review.
