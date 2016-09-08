TOKYO, Sept 8 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday the central bank will pursue its
massive stimulus programme by striking the right balance between
its powerful policy effects and potential adverse effects on
financial intermediation.
"Based on a candid assessment, we will decide whether or not
it will be necessary to make adjustments to the current policy
framework, and if judged necessary, in what way it should be
adjusted," Nakaso said in a speech.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in July and pledged to conduct
a comprehensive assessment of its policies at this month's rate
review.
