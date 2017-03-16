(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
TOKYO, March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Thursday and maintained a cautiously optimistic
view on the economy, signalling that no expansion of monetary
stimulus was forthcoming in the near future.
In a widely expected move, the BOJ maintained the 0.1
percent interest it charges on a portion of excess reserves that
financial institutions park at the central bank.
At the two-day policy meeting that ended on Thursday, it
also kept its yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds
around zero percent.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at
3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.
After more than three years of huge asset purchases failed
to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target, the BOJ
revamped its policy framework last September to one targeting
interest rates.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Kaori Kaneko and
Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)