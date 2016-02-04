(Repeats item first published on Thursday with no changes to
* BOJ board members told of negative rate plan days before
meeting
* Governor had said no plans to go below zero the previous
week
* Former Toyota executive key swing vote in narrow 5-4
decision
* Speed and secrecy point to intent to surprise markets
* Ex-colleagues say move typical of Governor Kuroda's style
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 5 Just days before the Bank of Japan
stunned financial markets with its radical adoption of negative
interest rates, members of the central bank's own policy board
had also been taken by surprise by the move.
Most of the nine board members were only told of the scheme
in the week leading up to last Friday's rate review, according
to interviews with more than a dozen officials familiar with the
deliberations.
The startling speed and secrecy with which such a major
policy shift was executed suggest its intent was more about
delivering a shock to markets that would weaken the yen, than
about maximising the stimulative impact of further easing.
That would be in keeping with the single-minded style of
central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, people who know him well
or have worked with him say, but could risk entrenching
divisions between BOJ policymakers.
"If you're a board member, you're told about the plan at the
last minute," said a former board member, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "It's hard to argue against it or draft a counter
proposal when there's so little time left."
The BOJ declined to comment on the decision-making process.
Kuroda had been saying for months that taking rates below
zero was not a timely option, a position he had repeated as
recently as Jan. 21.
But the global market turbulence that greeted the start of
2016 had been threatening two planks of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's reflationary agenda - rising asset prices and a cheap yen.
Before leaving for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos
on Jan. 22, Kuroda instructed his staff to come up with options
for further easing of the BOJ's already ultra-loose policy, and
report back to him when he returned to Tokyo three days later.
Expanding the bank's massive asset purchasing programme,
known as "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), by 10-20
trillion yen ($83-$167 billion) was one option, sources said,
though it was quickly ruled out as too weak to shock markets.
Something more arresting was needed, and few investors were
predicting negative rates.
"The key was to show people that the BOJ will really do
anything to achieve 2 percent inflation," said a BOJ official.
The complex plan, formulated by four top officials from the
monetary affairs department, drew on studies of negative
interest rate policies in Denmark, Switzerland and Sweden.
By charging interest on just a fraction of banks' deposits
with the BOJ, they hoped to ease the pain on financial
institutions and get around one of the big problems of twinning
negative interest rates with QQE - that the central bank is
force-feeding lenders cash it then penalises them for holding.
On his return, Kuroda gave the go-ahead, favouring the idea
that combining negative rates and money-printing would dispel
market views he was running out of ammunition.
RED LIGHTS FLASHING
At the BOJ's headquarters in Tokyo, monitoring signs alert
staff with a flashing red light to show when a board member has
visitors in their rooms on the eighth floor.
In the days leading up to the Jan. 29 meeting, the lights
for the three swing voters on the divided board glowed red for
hours, as a handful of top officials lobbied furiously for the
plan.
Kuroda could count on his two deputies to support him.
Three other board members - market economists Takehiro Sato,
Takahide Kiuchi and former banker Koji Ishida - were known to be
deeply suspicious of QQE's effectiveness and opposed to more
easing.
The lobbying effort therefore focused on the remaining board
members - academics Yutaka Harada and Sayuri Shirai, and former
Toyota Motor Corp executive Yukitoshi Funo.
As Japanese stocks fell and the currency rose on safe-haven
demand, the senior BOJ officials told waverers that failing to
act could hurt business sentiment and discourage firms from
raising wages, said sources familiar with the discussions.
Already worried about weak consumption, Harada consented.
But Shirai - once a strong advocate of QQE - has grown
doubtful of Kuroda's argument that by aggressively printing
money the BOJ can spur public expectations that prices will
rise. It soon became clear she would vote against.
The fate of the plan thus rested with Funo, a newcomer to
the board whose vote was hard to predict.
A week before the rate review, Funo had said he did not
think additional stimulus was needed now. But the ex-Toyota man,
hand-picked by the government in the hope he would support its
radical "Abenomics" policies to beat deflation, also had no
strong reason to block Kuroda.
"Funo really held the key to Friday's decision. Now we know
he'll probably vote with Kuroda if the BOJ were to ease again,"
said one source familiar with the bank's thinking.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
When the board met, Kuroda likely read a statement to
members huddled around a round table, sources who know how
policy-setting meetings are organised said, arguing the bank
needed to act to pre-empt risks from unstable global markets.
The dissenters then made their counter-arguments.
Ishida said that pushing down already low bond yields would
do little for the economy, according to the views outlined in
the policy statement released after the decision.
Shirai, whose term expires in March, said the scheme was too
complicated and could confuse markets, and also worried it could
be interpreted as exposing the limits of QQE.
At the end of the meeting, which lasted a fairly typical
four hours, Kuroda's proposal passed by a 5-4 vote.
Top bank officials were relieved to see the yen weaken after
the announcement.
"It's typical Kuroda style," said Eisuke Sakakibara, who as
a senior finance ministry official worked with Kuroda to contain
sharp yen swings in the late 1990s.
"What's very important is to spring a surprise and to appear
unwavering in your policy direction. That's how you get the
maximum effect on markets."
But work on the plan was done so hastily that some
operational details were not hammered out in time for the
decision.
Critics say Kuroda has failed to explain why combining QQE
and negative rates would spur public expectations of future
price rises.
Some policymakers also worry of unintended consequences.
Banks may keep cash holdings to a bare minimum to avoid
being penalised, which would expose them to the risk of a sudden
liquidity squeeze, some of them say.
"There could be accidents, where money gets clogged," said
one official. "Nobody really knows what could happen."
($1 = 119.8100 yen)
