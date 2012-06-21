* Japan's recovery forecast intact-BOJ's Ishida
* Europe woes, global slowdown seen as biggest risk
* Warns of big damage if U.S., Europe destabilise
* Won't rule out July easing, says will scrutinise data
By Leika Kihara
KAGOSHIMA, Japan, June 21 The Bank of Japan is
prepared to take bold action to support the economy when
necessary, one of its policymakers said on Thursday, signalling
the possibility of further monetary policy easing next month if
risks to the country's recovery heighten.
Board member Koji Ishida said that while Japan's economy now
appears on track to achieve the BOJ's forecast of a moderate
recovery by around autumn, that does not guarantee the central
bank will stand pat on policy next month.
"Central banks around the world have taken bold monetary
policy action when necessary after scrutinising economic and
financial developments in their countries. The same goes for the
BOJ," the former banking sector executive told a news conference
after meeting business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.
"I would like to scrutinise information until the last
minute in deciding on policy, but we are ready to act if that is
necessary. It's not true that the BOJ doesn't want to act or is
hoping to avoid acting if possible," he said.
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, as solid
private consumption and spending for rebuilding from last year's
earthquake offset some of the pain from a strong yen.
The BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged and revised up its
economic assessment last week, convinced that growth is picking
up moderately mainly on firm domestic demand.
But it warned that global uncertainty runs high as Chinese
growth slows and Europe's debt crisis keeps markets on edge,
suggesting that it will offer further stimulus if Japan's
recovery prospects come under threat.
Some market players expect the central bank to ease policy
again via an increase in its asset-buying programme next month,
when it issues revised quarterly forecasts that may show a
sustained end to deflation is still far.
Ishida said that even if the BOJ cuts its consumer inflation
forecasts in July, such action alone would not immediately
trigger easing because what is most important is to look at the
longer-term trend of prices. But he also did not rule out action
depending on how the economy would be performing at the time.
"I don't have any preconception about (our policy decision
in July). We will scrutinise various data available by that time
in debating monetary policy," he said.
The combination of slowing global growth, faltering
expansion in China and the worsening euro zone crisis have
fanned expectations of more easing by policymakers worldwide.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another
round of stimulus by extending its "Operation Twist "bond buying
programme, while the Bank of England signalled it was close to
releasing a wave of new money into the shrinking British
economy.
WARNS OF OVERSEAS SLOWDOWN
Ishida, a former banking sector executive, said the central
bank's ultra-loose policy has kept borrowing costs in Japan very
low despite market worries over the euro-zone crisis, and that
the country's economy is on course for a moderate recovery.
But he warned that Europe's sovereign debt woes and a
bigger-than-expected slowdown in overseas growth could challenge
the BOJ's recovery forecast, which was made in its twice-yearly
outlook report issued in April and serves as a basis for its
policy decisions.
"As a trend, (Japan's economy) is highly likely to move in
line with the BOJ's mainline scenario," Ishida said, adding that
its recovery projection rests on the assumption that exports
will pick up before the boost from reconstruction spending
begins to fade.
"But the damage to Japan's economy would be huge if European
and U.S. economies destabilise and weigh heavily on growth in
emerging nations," he said in a speech to business leaders in
Kagoshima.
In a sign any recovery will be fragile, a Reuters poll
showed that the corporate mood turned pessimistic in June for
the first time in four months as Europe's debt crisis, a strong
yen and worries about a slowdown in emerging markets took their
toll on manufacturers' sentiment.
The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent
inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an
economy beset by deflation for much of the past two decades. It
relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then.
Ishida, who has voted with the majority since joining the
board in June 2011, will soon see his board at full strength for
the first time since early April.
Japan's parliament on Thursday approved the nominations of
two prominent economists, both known as in favour of aggressive
monetary easing steps, for the BOJ's nine-member board.
While the exact date of when they will join has not been
finalised, they are likely to make it on board in time for the
next policy meeting on July 11-12.