CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
KAGOSHIMA, Japan, June 21 Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday the central bank will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.
Ishida also said that while Japan's economy is moving in line with the BOJ's long-term projection made in April, Europe's debt woes and uncertainties over global growth cloud the outlook.
"The damage to Japan's economy would be huge if European and U.S. economies destabilise and weigh heavily on growth in emerging nations," Ishida said in a speech to business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.
The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an economy beset by deflation for much of the past two decades.
It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then on the view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery.
Ishida, a former veteran banker in the private sector, has voted with the majority since joining the board in June last year.
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.