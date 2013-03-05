TOKYO, March 5 A revision to the law that
guarantees the central bank's independence is necessary so it
explicitly says the Bank of Japan can choose its options freely
to meet its inflation target, Kikuo Iwata, the government's
nominee to become a central bank deputy governor, said on
Tuesday.
The revision to the BOJ law may not take place right away
but more debate in parliament is needed, Iwata said at a
confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Iwata, a
professor at Tokyo's Gakushuin University, to be one of two new
deputy governors of Japan's central bank in a push for more
aggressive monetary easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target
and end nearly two decades of deflation.