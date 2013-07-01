TOKYO, July 1 Big Japanese banks cut their
holdings of government bonds to nearly a 2-1/2 year low in May
and piled the extra cash in central bank deposits instead of
investing in risky assets, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.
Under its aggressive monetary stimulus plan on April 4, the
BOJ buys 70 percent of newly issued Japanese government bonds
(JGB) each month, partly to prompt commercial banks to shift
funds out of the JGB market and into riskier assets like
equities.
Indeed, big banks had reduced their holdings of JGBs for the
second straight month by a combined 15 trillion yen ($151
billion) with the balance at 92.8 trillion yen as of the end of
May, the lowest since January 2011, the BOJ data showed.
But, faced with increasingly weak global markets, the banks
also reduced their holdings of stocks by 125 billion yen to 9.9
trillion yen, and those of foreign securities by 680 billion yen
to 26.4 trillion yen.
The big banks instead increased deposits by 8.2 trillion yen
to 32.6 trillion yen as they piled up cash in deposits they hold
with the BOJ. Doing so makes sense when markets are volatile as
BOJ deposits are safe from market swings, and the central bank
pays 0.1 percent interest to excess funds parked there.
Financial markets rallied strongly since Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe highlighted his brand of aggressive policymaking late
last year. They got a further boost in April, when the BOJ
unleashed an intense burst of stimulus by pledging to double the
supply of money in two years.
But the positive market sentiment turned around in late May
when the BOJ's huge asset purchases disrupted the bond market
and drove up yields which, coupled with expectations of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's tapering of monetary stimulus, hit global
stocks and triggered a rebound in the safe-haven yen.
($1 = 99.3350 Japanese yen)
