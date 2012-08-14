* BOJ says its JGB holdings totalled 80.97 trln yen
* BOJ's JGB holdings top bank notes in circulation
* Data shows BOJ drawing closer to bankrolling debt
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 14 The Bank of Japan's holdings of
government bonds exceeded its self-imposed cap when bonds taken
up under its asset-buying programme are included, a sign that
its ultra-easy monetary policy is drawing it closer to
bankrolling public debt.
The balance of the BOJ's government holdings totalled 80.97
trillion yen ($1.03 trillion) as of Aug. 10, exceeding the 80.79
trillion yen worth of bank notes in circulation, data released
by the central bank showed on Tuesday.
"It's a symbolic milestone underscoring the BOJ's monetary
easing stance," said Kiyoshi Iida, an economist at Totan
Research in Tokyo.
"We had expected this to happen at some point, so this won't
immediately affect long-term interest rates," he said.
With interest rates virtually at zero, the central bank
created a pool of funds in October 2010 to buy assets ranging
from government bonds to private debt to nudge down borrowing
costs and support a fragile economy.
The BOJ has topped up the asset-buying fund several times,
with the target now at 45 trillion yen, of which 29 trillion yen
is set aside for purchases of government bonds by the end of
June 2013.
It also buys 21.6 trillion yen in government bonds annually
under a separate market operation to funnel long-term funds to
the economy.
Wary of giving markets the impression it is monetising debt
and making a future exit from ultra-easy policy difficult, the
BOJ has in place a self-imposed rule limiting the balance of its
bond holdings to the value of bank notes in circulation.
The BOJ has said bonds purchased under the asset-buying
programme will be exempt from the self-imposed rule. But market
players look at the total amount of its bond holdings to gauge
the scale of its balance sheet expansion.
Excluding bonds taken up under the asset-buying programme,
the central bank's JGB holdings totaled 66.47 trillion yen as of
Aug. 10, the data showed.
BOJ officials have signalled their readiness to ease
monetary policy further via increases in asset purchases, if
risks heighten enough to derail Japan's economic recovery.
But the data suggests the central bank is left with less
room to expand bond purchases further without giving markets the
impression it is monetising public debt, analysts say.