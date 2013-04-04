TOKYO, April 4 The Bank of Japan said on
Thursday that it will begin buying around 7.5 trillion yen ($81
billion) of Japanese government bonds per month from May as part
of an array of monetary easing steps it unveiled in a bid to
defeat deflation.
The central bank currently buys about 3.8 trillion yen of
JGBs per month.
The BOJ shocked markets earlier on Thursday with a radical
overhaul of its policymaking, adopting a new balance sheet
target and pledging to double its government bond holdings in
two years as it seeks to end nearly two decades of deflation.
The purchases of government debt will include floating-rate
bonds and inflation-linked bonds, the BOJ said in a statement.