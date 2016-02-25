KAGOSHIMA, Japan Feb 25 The Bank of Japan may
have exhausted steps to achieve its inflation target but can
expand dollar swap arrangements with other central banks to
protect Japanese banks from financial shocks, board member
Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.
He also said the BOJ should not consider buying foreign
bonds as an option as the government, which has jurisdiction
over currency policy, can always opt to intervene in the market
to weaken the yen if necessary.
"Weakening the yen further from current levels may not
necessarily be good for Japan's economy," Kiuchi told a news
conference after meeting with business leaders in Kagoshima,
southern Japan.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)