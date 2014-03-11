TOKYO, March 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Tuesday that he sees no need to adjust monetary
policy as the economy will continue to exceed its potential
growth rate.
As widely expected, the BOJ board voted unanimously to
maintain its pledge of increasing base money, its key policy
gauge, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen
($589-$687 billion).
Following are key quotes from Kuroda's news conference:
MONETARY POLICY
"We will examine both upside and downside risks to the
economy and prices, and make adjustments as appropriate. As we
examine the economy and prices at every policy meeting, if it
becomes difficult to achieve our 2 percent price stability goal
and if it turns out that the economy is not moving on track
steadily, we would not hesitate to make adjustments as needed."
JAPAN ECONOMY
"The growth rate may swing due to the effects of last-minute
demand before the sales tax hike and a subsequent decline in
demand. But even under such circumstances, Japan's economy will
continue to grow as a trend above its potential rate between 0.5
percent and 1 percent in the next fiscal year and the year
after."
INFLATION TARGET
"It is highly likely that (core CPI) will reach our price
stability goal of 2 percent towards the end of fiscal year 2014
and early in fiscal year 2015 ... The economy is steadily on
track to meet the 2 percent target."