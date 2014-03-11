TOKYO, March 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that he sees no need to adjust monetary policy as the economy will continue to exceed its potential growth rate.

As widely expected, the BOJ board voted unanimously to maintain its pledge of increasing base money, its key policy gauge, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($589-$687 billion).

Following are key quotes from Kuroda's news conference:

MONETARY POLICY

"As we examine the economy and prices at every policy meeting, if it becomes difficult to achieve our 2 percent price stability goal and if it turns out that the economy is not moving on track steadily, we would not hesitate to make adjustments as needed."

"I don't think there's need to adjust monetary policy at this stage. But we'll always examine upside and downside risks to the economy and would not hesitate to make adjustments if necessary."

INFLATION TARGET

"It is highly likely that (core CPI) will reach our price stability goal of 2 percent towards the end of fiscal year 2014 and early in fiscal year 2015 ... The economy is steadily on track to meet the 2 percent target."

JAPAN ECONOMY

"The growth rate may swing due to the effects of last-minute demand before the sales tax hike and a subsequent decline in demand. But even under such circumstances, Japan's economy will continue to grow as a trend above its potential rate between 0.5 percent and 1 percent in the next fiscal year and the year after."

"A positive economic cycle between production, incomes and spending remains intact due to firm domestic demand. There's no change to this view at all. Capital spending will continue to grow moderately as a trend reflecting improved company earnings.

"The economy is near full employment, affecting wages and prices. As economy grows above its potential led by domestic demand and nonmanufacturers, the labour market is becoming very tight, having increasing effects on pushing up wages and prices."

EXPORTS

"Downside risks from overseas economies are declining."

"Exports have been fluctuating due in part to temporary factors such as a cold wave in the United States, the Lunar New Year in East Asia and constraints on exports among Japanese firms who put priority on meeting last-minute domestic demand before the sales tax hike.

"As these temporary factors taper off ... and growth in emerging Asian economies accelerates due to a steady recovery in advanced economies, Japan's exports will recover as well."

SALES TAX HIKE

"When the sales tax hike was raised to 5 percent from 3 percent in April 1997, Japan's economic growth turned negative in April-June but rebounded in July-September. But the Asian currency crisis erupted in the summer that year and Japan fell into a recession as it faced its domestic banking crisis in the autumn.

"Now the Asian financial crisis is unlikely to recur and Japanese banks are in good shape. So even as the sales tax is raised, Japan is unlikely to face the kind of situation like 1997."