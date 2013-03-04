* Kuroda: no limits on cash BOJ can pump into economy
* Current policies not aggressive enough, Kuroda says
* Longer-dated JGBs natural way to ramp up stimulus
* He says BOJ should try to hit inflation goal in 2 yrs
* Five-year JGB yields hit record low after Kuroda comments
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 4 The Japan government's nominee to
be the next central bank governor outlined more forceful policy
prescriptions on Monday to finally defeat deflation, saying he
would not set any limits on the amount of cash the Bank of Japan
pumps into the economy.
Underlining expectations he would be an aggressive governor,
Haruhiko Kuroda told lawmakers the BOJ's current policies were
not powerful enough to boost inflation to 2 percent, a target he
said the central bank should strive to achieve in two years.
Kuroda suggested the most natural way to ramp up the central
bank's stimulus for the economy would be through huge purchases
of longer-dated government bonds. The BOJ should also consider
kicking off its open-ended asset purchases early, rather than
waiting until the scheduled start date of 2014.
"It would be natural for the BOJ to buy longer-dated
government bonds in huge amounts," Kuroda said in a confirmation
hearing in the lower house of parliament. "But the central bank
also needs to scrutinise market developments at the time, as
well as the potential drawbacks."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Kuroda, president of the
Asian Development Bank, to be the new governor in a push for
bolder central bank efforts to end nearly two decades of
debilitating deflation and revive the fortunes of an economy
stuck in its fourth recession since 2000.
His nomination is expected to be approved by parliament
because opposition parties, whose support would be needed in the
upper house, have indicated they would back him.
The prospect of the BOJ buying longer-dated bonds prompted a
market rally, led by the longer end. Yields on 20-year bonds
dropped to 1.49 percent, their lowest level since
2003. Yields on 5-year debt hit a record low of
0.095 percent.
Japan's former top currency diplomat, Kuroda, 68, would
replace incumbent Masaaki Shirakawa, 63, who is due to leave
office on March 19 at the end of his term along with his two
deputy governors.
Under Shirakawa, the BOJ has agreed to buy assets or make
loans totalling 101 trillion yen ($1 trillion) by the end of
this year, part of which includes buying government bonds with a
maturity of up to three years.
It said in January it would switch to open-ended asset
buying from 2014 to achieve the 2 percent inflation target.
Abe has also nominated academic Kikuo Iwata, who supports
unconventional monetary policy, and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso,
who has hands-on knowledge of the central bank's inner workings,
as deputy governors.
The prime minister's demands for bolder action have pushed
the yen to a three-year low and the stock market to a four-year
high as investors anticipated much looser policies.
The risk now was failing to meet expectations, Iwata said at
a seminar.
"If the BOJ doesn't show that monetary policy has changed,
there's a risk that these market moves will unwind," he said,
adding that only monetary policy can change inflation
expectations.
If Kuroda's nomination is approved, his first regularly
scheduled policy review would be on April 3-4.
The BOJ faces a tough task. Inflation has rarely peaked
above 2 percent since the early 1990s and policy board members
are divided on the best way forward.
While Kuroda says the central bank should strive to reach 2
percent inflation in two years, Iwata last week was quoted in
Diamond magazine saying it could take up to 5 years.
Board member Takahide Kiuchi, who dissented in January
against the decision to set the target, said no deadline should
be set.
Kuroda acknowledged international concerns over Japan's
monetary policy and worries a sliding yen could spark
competitive currency devaluations.
"There's evidence that currencies tend to fall for countries
that ease monetary policy on a large scale ... But the BOJ's
policy is not targeting currencies," Kuroda said.
"The important thing is to ensure price stability and
achieve the 2 percent price stability goal, although it could
affect currencies in that process."
Kuroda said currency levels should be determined by markets,
but intervention was possible if markets greatly deviate from
fundamentals.
He said that like other central banks, the BOJ should also
focus on reducing long-term rates and risk premiums with the aim
of increasing consumption and investment. The BOJ should not
focus solely on the amount of money circulating through the
economy, he said.
"Simply expanding monetary base won't be too effective," he
told lawmakers.
Kuroda underlined his objections to the BOJ buying foreign
currency bonds, one of the more controversial policies floated
in the run up to the leadership change, saying it would be
difficult for the central bank to do so on its own.
The nominations must be approved by both houses of
parliament to take effect. Abe's ruling camp controls the lower
house but lacks a majority in the upper house, so needs the
support of opposition parties to confirm the nominations.