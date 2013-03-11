TOKYO, March 11 The Bank of Japan should focus
on influencing market expectations because there is limited room
to lower interest rates further, Haruhiko Kuroda, the
government's nominee to be the next central bank governor, told
parliament said on Monday.
Kuroda, 68, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, also
said the BOJ had not been buying enough assets to meet its 2
percent inflation target and, if appointed as governor, he would
do whatever it took to achieve this goal.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has nominated Kuroda, Japan's
former top currency diplomat, for governor as he pushes for
radical BOJ policy easing to end nearly two decades of
deflation.