TOKYO, March 11 The Bank of Japan should focus on influencing market expectations because there is limited room to lower interest rates further, Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee to be the next central bank governor, told parliament said on Monday.

Kuroda, 68, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, also said the BOJ had not been buying enough assets to meet its 2 percent inflation target and, if appointed as governor, he would do whatever it took to achieve this goal.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has nominated Kuroda, Japan's former top currency diplomat, for governor as he pushes for radical BOJ policy easing to end nearly two decades of deflation.