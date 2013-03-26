BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
TOKYO, March 26 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will seek to expand its balance sheet by buying medium- to long-term assets to push down yields across the curve.
"Expanding monetary base is necessary but that is not enough," Kuroda told parliament, stressing that it was equally important to buy assets that would be most effective in pushing down yields across the curve and reducing risk premium.
